Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan on Tuesday directed the Housing Department to plant at least 0.1 million saplings in the Jalozai Housing Scheme under Prime Minister’s Billion Trees Project and strictly monitor all other development schemes.

Presiding over the monthly review meeting of the Housing Department, he also ordered to fix all matters for the inauguration of Hangu Township, Nishtarabad, Warsak I and II Peshawar housing projects.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Housing Muhammad Ali Shah and Director General Imran Wazir besides other concerned officers. During the meeting, DG Housing gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister on eleven new schemes and ten ongoing projects under the department.

Amjad Ali was informed that about 85% work had been completed on 144 different types of flats constructed at a cost of Rs1715.577 million. It was informed in the briefing that preliminary work had been started on 96 flats being constructed on 96,000 square feet of land at a cost of Rs886.506 million in Civil Quarter Peshawar.

Besides, 68% work of 463 flats constructed on 300 kanal lands in Kohat Jarma at a cost of Rs413.473. Regarding Havelian Township Abbottabad, the minister was informed that work on 219 plots constructed on 218 kanals of land at a cost of Rs145.984 million had been almost completed while steps were being taken for supply of gas and electricity. On the occasion, Amjad Ali was apprised of the progress regarding CPEC City in Nowshera district comprising 80,000 kanals and was informed that 40,000 kanals of land had been handed over to FWO.

He directed them to submit an early report on the commencement of construction work of CPEC City and the steps to be taken in this regard.

It was further informed in the briefing that work on Hangu Township, which was being constructed at a cost of Rs9706.742, had been completed.

Amjad Ali Khan was informed that a draw for Hangu Township would be held in January 2021 for which the concerned consultant was taking necessary steps. The minister directed to form a committee for the said scheme and submit a final report to him on further actions.

He was also briefed about the ongoing construction work on Media Colony Dingram Swat comprising 209 kanals of land and Sodizi Residencia Peshawar comprising 8500 kanals of land at a cost of Rs314.27 million. The provincial minister was also given a detailed briefing about the satellite townships to be set up at 11 different places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Amjad Ali, while expressing satisfaction over all the projects, said that the projects launched would create a large number of employment opportunities in the province which would ensure the economic prosperity of the province. He also urged the concerned authorities to refrain from setting up housing societies on agricultural lands.