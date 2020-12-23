Share:

ISLAMABAD-An advocate was gunned down by two unknown assailants while a cop was shot and injured by a drug peddler in different parts of federal capital on Tuesday, informed sources.

Police rushed to the crime scenes upon information and shifted the deceased and injured to hospitals besides collecting evidences and recording statements of eyewitnesses, they said. Security has been put on high alert by the capital police chief.

According to sources, a lawyer namely Shah Alam was travelling in his car at Street Number 13 of G-10/2 in limits of Police Station Ramna when two unidentified assailants appeared from somewhere and one of them sprayed a volley of bullets with automatic weapon on the car. Resultantly, the lawyer suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, they said. The killers managed to escape from the scene, sources said adding that the police rushed to scene and moved the dead body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. Forensic experts and investigators of HIU also visited crime scene and collected evidences.

A police spokesman confirmed the occurrence of murder incident in Islamabad. He said all the senior officers of police are at the crime scene and investigating the case.

He said killers will be arrested soon.

Similarly, a drug peddler namely Sifarish alias Kodu launched armed attack on motorcycle squads of police in area of Chaar Pull, the precinct of PS Nelor. The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, sources said. According to sources, two cops namely Raqeeb, Afzal Janan and Athar on a motorcycle was on routine patrol when they encountered a notorious drug peddler Kodu.

The drug peddler opened firing on cops. A bullet pierced into head of constable Afzal Janan, they said. The injured cop moved to PIMS for medical treatment. “The drug peddler was released on a bail,” said a police spokesman. He said the condition of injured cop is stable in the hospital, he said. Police registered case against accused and started investigation.

In Rawalpindi, a poor hand push cart owner committed suicide at Garoti Stop after his landlord increased house rent, according to sources. The deceased has been identified as Israr. The dead body was moved to DHQ for post-mortem. The incident took place in limits of PS Saddar Bairooni.