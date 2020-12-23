Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately stop registering cases against businessmen who are spending all their energies to put economy back on rails.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry were talking to a group industrialists and traders here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The LCCI president said that it is time to make joint efforts to keep the wheel of economy moving. “The Federal Board of Revenue should not treat business community like criminals and stop registration of cases as this act is creating harassment among the business community.”

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the business community is the major source of revenue for the government but the Federal Board of Revenue is using coercive tactics against them.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that it would have been better if the Chambers of Commerce and sector-specific associations were taken into confidence before initiating such an action that is creating bad impression of the country. “Unfortunately the Chambers were also not taken into confidence.”

They appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene into the matter and help stop the FBR from this practice that is pushing the taxpayers to the wall besides denting the reputation of the government. They said that the Federal Board of Revenue was constituted to facilitate the businessmen but it is presently doing the other way round.

The LCCI office-bearers said that these acts of the Federal Board of Revenue are not only defaming the government but also vitiating the business atmosphere in the province of Punjab. They said that it is unfortunate that the FBR is not releasing what it owes to the business community but creating troubles for the businessmen for the recovery of its outstanding dues just to meet the revenue targets and for the sake to show its performance. They demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against the businessmen.

Pakistan and United Kingdome are steady trade and economic partners and have immense potential to grow their mutual trade to the new height. While talking to a two-member delegation from United Kingdom, led by Farhan Farani, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that United Kingdom is a lucrative destination and can help Pakistan to boost Pakistani exports to the required level. LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Member Haji Asif Sehar also spoke on the occasion.

A number of issues including mutual trade, investment, Brexit scenario and GSP status to Pakistan came under discussion. The LCCI president said that Pakistan and UK enjoy strong bilateral relations and share history and deep cultural linkages. Pakistani businessmen should grow their relations with their British counterparts to avail the available opportunities. He said that exchange of delegations and participation in each other’s exhibitions are useful tools to know more about each other. Such interactions with the counterparts and other stakeholders allow embarking upon new areas of cooperation. He said that UK is known for having strong socio-political atmosphere where the people and the government work hand in hand for the betterment of the country.

He said that United Kingdom is third largest export market for Pakistan. He said that LCCI is making all-out efforts for the cause of business community. Mian Tariq Misbah said that UK should provide some trade facilitation to Pakistan. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to increase the existing trade volume between the two countries. He said that we have to identify problems and find out solutions to the issues coming in the way of trade promotion.

The LCCI president said that to enhance trade between the two countries there should be exchange of information so that both sides get updated knowledge about each other. Exchange of delegations should be linked up with events. LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that textile industry is an important sector and generates over 60% export revenue of the total.

Pakistan is enjoying GSP Plus status.

UK is a very big market but we are dealing in limited products. He emphasized on skill development.

Head of the delegation Farhan Farani called for greater efforts to promote trade and investment between Pakistan and United Kingdom. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had an important role to play in this regard.

Executive Committee Member Haji Asif Sehar underscored the importance of enhancing the trade ties and expressed optimism that the Lahore chamber of Commerce & Industry will leave no stone unturned to promote trade and investment between the two countries.