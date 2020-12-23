MUZAFFARGARH - Pakistan Army soldier, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal, Baloch Regiment, who embraced Shahadat in line of duty in Awaran, Balochistan was laid to rest on Tuesday with full military honour in his native town.
Muhammad Iqbal got severely wounded during search operation in Awaran, Balochistan by firing of terrorists. He was instantly shifted to CMH Karachi but he failed to survive. . He was survived by a widow and two sons--Muhammad Hamza Iqbal and Muhammed Amad Iqbal. Funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was held at Government High School Kot Addu and later at his native village Pull 88. A large number of civil and military officers attended the funeral prayer.
HOUSE GUTTED IN FIRE
Valuables worth rupees one million were gutted as fire erupted in a house in Chak 583 TDA, chowk Sarwar Shaheed near here on Tuesday. According to police, fire broke out in the house of farmer Raheem Bukhsh and it burnt away various valuables.