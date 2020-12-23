Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Pakistan Army soldier, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal, Baloch Regiment, who embraced Sha­hadat in line of duty in Awaran, Balochistan was laid to rest on Tuesday with full military hon­our in his native town.

Muhammad Iqbal got severely wounded during search opera­tion in Awaran, Balochistan by firing of terrorists. He was in­stantly shifted to CMH Karachi but he failed to survive. . He was survived by a widow and two sons--Muhammad Hamza Iqbal and Muhammed Amad Iqbal. Funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was held at Government High School Kot Addu and later at his native village Pull 88. A large number of civil and military offi­cers attended the funeral prayer.

HOUSE GUTTED IN FIRE

Valuables worth rupees one mil­lion were gutted as fire erupted in a house in Chak 583 TDA, chowk Sarwar Shaheed near here on Tuesday. According to police, fire broke out in the house of farmer Raheem Bukhsh and it burnt away various valuables.