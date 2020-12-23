Share:

LAHORE - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has welcomed the probe into the Indian Army firing on the vehicle of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan close to the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, he said India has always attempted to keep the United Nations away from the Kashmir issue and that is why, the UN Military Observers deployed in India and occupied Kashmir are not permitted to independently visit the LoC.

Sardar Masood Khan said India also does not like the UN Military Observers present in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to visit the Line of Control and witness ceasefire violations by the Indian Army and send their report to the United Nations.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President also strongly condemned the mass arrests of pro-freedom leaders, human rights activists and the youth by the Indian military and paramilitary troops in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.