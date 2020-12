Share:

PESHAWAR - A medical student died of Covid-19 here on Tuesday amid increasing number of positive cases being reported in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP). Provincial Doctors Association said that Sana Riaz was a first year student at Khyber Girls Medical College and had contracted coronavi­rus infection. She had been admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex and was under treatment at Coro­navirus ICU Ward where she breathed her last.