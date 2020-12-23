Share:

Hailing from Gujranwala, Punjab, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is a design extraordinaire that has bedazzled the world of fashion with his exquisite taste in color and artisanal embellishments, breathing old world charm and classic glamour in every piece that is constructed in this design house, it was established by an enthusiastic, energetic boy for the love of all things beautiful.

The house of Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is an opulent affair since the first sight, every garment tells a tale of celebration in true Punjabi spirit. Entering the Maison, an unavoidable whiff of royalty and charm strikes you with the exquisitely decorated colorful ensembles that you would instantly want to wear and strike a pose in.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha over the years has proven time and again that his aesthetics are unmatched, his taste in fashion has stirred the pot in the fashion fraternity and within no time he has become the most coveted design houses the country has witnessed. His clothes are adored and appreciated all across the globe for their purely eastern charm.

Recently the design extraordinaire launched his sumptuous velvet collection capri cinema. Shot tastefully in an empty theatre house that the designer has grown up admiring, the collection is filled with strong accents of colors stitched meticulously in classic silhouettes, The muse strikes a pose styled In classic Lollywood fashion. Each garment dedicated to the sirens of the screen, named after the queens of Lollywood.

Each inspired by the spirit and characters of classic heroines from the likes of Resham- The Queen of Romance and Drama, Babra Sharif, Meera- The Queen of Wit and Glamour, Sangeeta- The Sultry Diva, Rani- The Queen of Hearts, Noor Jehan- The Ultimate Diva, Arjuman- Ruler of Hearts, Zaiba- The Dainty, Saima- The Queen of Acclaimed Romance, Babra Sharif- The Last Empress, Rani- The Queen of Hearts, Reema- The Queen of Expression.