Islamabad-The 19th Young Leaders Conference running in full swing at the Dreamworld resort in Karachi had special take away for the youngsters from its second day. Shireen Naqvi, Founder of SoL & YLC was the day champ for this day.

The day’s theme, revolving around history, culture, and narratives shed light on what is the ideology behind Jinnah’s Pakistan. The day began with the mandatory SOPs check that has been significant at this year’s YLC. The second day was dedicated to taking a stroll down the memory lane of Pakistan, for in order to appreciate the present it is important to have an understanding of the past.

Various activities, lectures, and workshops were arranged on the importance of arts, culture, and literature, and to allow a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s 73 years and evolution in the past. Due to the current situation, few speakers were not able to come to the conference physically but that didn’t stop them from joining YLC. This year, YLC had 3 zoom sessions with MR. Javed Jabbar, MR. Raza Rumi, and Dr. Arfa Syeda Zehra. The participants were equally involved these sessions same as they were in the physical sessions.

The spirit, the energy and the madness of YLC can never die, no matter what the circumstances are. Aamina Sayyid conducted a beautiful session on the importance of literature to interpret the power and impact of word, art and culture.