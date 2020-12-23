MULTAN - National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) returned valuables including a diamond and two gold rings to the woman passenger. NH&MP sources said that a family was travelling on Multan-Sukkur motorway from Sadiqabad, at Jalapur rest area, a female forgot there three rings in a washroom. When they set off again for their destination, the woman recalled that she had forgotten her rings in the washroom of the rest area. The family immediately informed patrolling officers of Beat 23 of Sector-I, Sohail Ahmad and Haroon Qamar about the lost valuables, the sources stated.
Staff Reporter
December 23, 2020
