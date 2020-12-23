Share:

MULTAN - National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) returned valuables including a diamond and two gold rings to the woman pas­senger. NH&MP sources said that a family was travelling on Multan-Sukkur motorway from Sadiqabad, at Jalapur rest area, a female for­got there three rings in a washroom. When they set off again for their destination, the woman recalled that she had forgotten her rings in the washroom of the rest area. The family im­mediately informed pa­trolling officers of Beat 23 of Sector-I, Sohail Ah­mad and Haroon Qamar about the lost valuables, the sources stated.