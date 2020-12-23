Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Commandant National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, a special campaign was organized to paste reflecting stickers on heavy transport, public service and private vehicles in collaboration with local journalist and social organization here at Ravi Toll Plaza on Tuesday. The campaign was started and led by Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sandhu. During the start of the campaign reflecting stickers were pasted on more than 200 vehicles besides imparting road safety briefing to the drivers about adopting safety measures during fog. Talking at the occasion Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sandhu said that the purpose of the campaign is to save precious human lives and properties. He further informed that as the visibility of drivers is adversely affected during night and foggy season, these reflecting stickers will help a lot in marking the presence of the vehicles. Talking about the safety measures during current foggy season, SP Ghulam Qadir Sandhu said that people should avoid unnecessary travelling, install fog lights in their vehicles, reduce speed, maintain safe distance from other vehicles and for any information or problem contact NHMP Helpline 130.