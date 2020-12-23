Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted three resolutions of public interest including the one regarding reopening of NADRA office in Shahdara.

Out of seven resolutions on agenda on private members day, the House rejected three resolutions while the remaining one was withdrawn by the mover.

The session started one hour and 50 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair. Answers relating to Irrigation Department were given by Minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari during the question hour.

The House passed the resolution moved by Safdar Shakir regarding rehabilitation of road infrastructure and the one condoling death of former MPA Syed Kazim Hussain.

The PA rejected resolutions moved by Mehwish Sultana, Tahir Pervaiz and Uzma Kardar while treasury legislator Sadia Sohail withdrew her resolution.

On a point of order, PML-N’s Samiullah Khan drew attention of the House towards raid of joint team of FIA, Anti Corruption and the Police at the residence of MPA Khalid Butt alias Pomi Butt in Gujranwala, saying violation of sanctity of four walls of the house was worst form of political victimisation.

He said that Public Accounts Committees were the best places for accountability. “It is a pity that PAC 1 has not been constituted so far.

It seems that PAC 1 will never be formed in future”, he said, adding, there were so many NAB tainted persons in the Assembly.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that no NAB tainted could head PAC 1.

“We are against corruption and corrupt people”, he said while raising the question that if Shehbaz Sharif can resign from the PAC in National Assembly then why Hamza Shehbaz cannot take back his name.

The chair grilled the government for not fixing wheat support price like the initiative taken by Sindh government.

To the query of PML-N’s Rana Iqbal, Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that federal government has not fixed wheat support price.

“It seems you are not aware about your authority after passage of 18th development. Sindh will surpass Punjab in wheat sowing due to timely decision of fixing support price at Rs2,000 per maund. Instead of giving benefit to the growers in the province, you are ready to pay to the farmers in Ukraine,” PA Speaker said while raising the question that what happened with the resolution adopted by the House on the issue.

Raja Basharat said that the resolution would be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

“We will ensure good wheat price for the growers,” he said.

On completion of agenda, the chair prorogued the session.