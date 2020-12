Share:

MULTAN - Wildlife department has caught two pairs of Bengali tigers and African lions from Vehari intersection, near cricket stadium here. Action was led by deputy director of Wildlife development Muhammad Hussain Gashkuri. The animals were raised by a local named Rizwan Mughal. It had caused panic across the area, said the deputy director. The animals were worth around Rs.7 millions and shifted to Bahwalpur and DG Khan at their zoo areas.