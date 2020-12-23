Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right of self-determination movement. The President said this when President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) Raja Fahim Kayani called on him at the Presidency here yesterday.

The president said, “We appreciate the role of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris who come to support the Kashmiris struggle following the events happened after August 5, 2019 in IIOJK. Besides supporting Kashmir cause, the expatriates are playing a pivotal role in the economy of Pakistan while sending remittances,” President Alvi added.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in South Asia and the world community should come forward and settle the IIOJK dispute as per the wishes of Kashmiris to bring permanent peace in the region.

On the occasion, TeK President Kayani hailed the role of Pakistan in supporting the Kashmiris freedom struggle saying after August 5, 2019 thousands of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris came forward in UK and other European countries under the banner of TeK to condemn the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.