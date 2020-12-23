Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday issued visas to 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims intending to visit Katas Raj temples in Chakwal and Shandani Darbar in Sukkur. In a statement issued by Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, the Hindu pilgrims will visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab from tomorrow till 29th of this month. The Pakistan's High Commission said the issuance of pilgrimage visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is part of the Government of Pakistan's endeavors to facilitate their visits to religious shrines. It said the visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.