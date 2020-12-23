Share:

Pakistan has reported 84 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 462,814. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,557 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,142 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 206,489 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 133,179 in Punjab 55,811 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,483 in Islamabad, 17,980 in Balochistan, 8,040 in Azad Kashmir and 4,832 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,732 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,379 in Sindh, 1,563 in KP, 394 in Islamabad, 211 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,406,281 coronavirus tests and 35,621 in the last 24 hours. 415,352 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,419 patients are in critical condition.