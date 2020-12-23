Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday vowed to enhance cooperation as they held the first Public Diplomacy exchange meeting.

Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and Turkish Director General Information Ambassador Murat Karagoz led the respective sides in the virtual meeting. “Avenues for collaboration across digital diplomacy, socio-cultural dialogue and infrastructural technical trainings were discussed,” Chaudhri said after the session.

The sixth meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Islamabad on February 13-14 this year under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Within this mechanism, 73 agreements and documents have been signed, so far.

Pakistan and Turkey are supporting each other in all international platforms.

Pakistan also adopts a highly supportive approach on international matters, which are of special interest for Turkey.

President Erdogan visited Pakistan in mid-February to participate in the sixth round of the Pakistan–Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

He came with a large delegation of ministers, investors and business representatives. In addition to the normal high-level meetings and discussions, Erdogan addressed the parliament in Islamabad, for a record fourth time.The military-to-military relationship is exemplified by the armed forces training exchange programme, which was inaugurated in 2000. Since the programme began, approximately 1,500 Pakistani military officers have been trained in Turkey. Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 aircraft is also maintained by Turkey.