“Hope is not the same as joy that things are going well, or willingness to invest in enterprises that are obviously headed for early success, but, rather, an ability to work for something because it is good, not just because it stands a chance to succeed.”

–Vaclav Havel

The great Czech playwright turned dissident turned president Vaclav Havel was born on 5 October 1936 in Prague to a wealthy family of architect-entrepreneurs. When the communists took over the government of Czechoslovakia, they seized the properties of Havel’s father and imprisoned him.

After the Soviet invasion that turned the Prague spring of 1968 to long winter, he became a leading dissident, a founder of Charter 77. The communists banned his plays and confiscated his passport. During the 1970s and 80s, he went in and out of prison numerous times.

Finally, he emerged as the effective voice of the crowds that exploded in Wenceslas Square in the winter of 1989 and elected him the last president of Czechoslovakia. Havel died on 18 December 2011. His work, both literary and political, makes him one of the most important thinkers to learn from in the present turbulent times.