LAHORE- Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) President Moazzam Khan Klair has lauded Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz for conducting cycling event in the city in a befitting manner.

Talking to The Nation here on Tuesday, Moazzam said: “The cycling event organized by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz is a great step towards promotion of the game, which saw a revival of cycling during the Covid-19 days, as it created great awareness among the masses and motivated them towards this game, which, in return, promises them healthy and better lifestyle and keep them away from many diseases especially blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes and heart attack.

“Around 160 cyclists took part in the event, which is a healthy sign towards the promotion of cycling in the country. The Deputy Commissioner Lahore allocated handsome cash prizes for the winners of the event, conducted under the banner of DC Lahore Games, which further helped in boosting the players’ morale and motivating them to adopt cycling as profession,” he added.

When asked about upcoming cycling events planned by the association, the PCA chief said: “The cycling event are not being organized on regular basis due to Covid-19 second wave but there are good number of events in line and we will conduct them soon after the Covid situation improves in the country. In these tough times, it is my request to the players and masses to get them involved in cycling activities as in current circumstances, cycling is the best activity to keep them active and healthy.”

To another query, Moazzam said: “The role of government as well as corporate sector is very vital as far as the promotion of sports is concerned. The more the government and corporate sector support us, the better our sports and sportsmen will be. Cycling also needs their all-out support as we have very talented youth, who, if provided with proper facilities, guidance and training with international exposure, are bound to excel for the country at international level. If we succeed in fully reviving cycling culture in Pakistan, our next generation will be active and healthy and win international laurels for the country.”