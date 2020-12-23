Share:

Peshawar - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 25 schemes, with an estimated cost of Rs36079.302 million, pertaining to water, health, auqaf, hajj & minority affairs, education, Board of Revenue, roads, transport and energy sectors for the uplift of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 13th meeting of PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through video link. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 28 schemes pertaining to water, health, auqaf, hajj & minority affairs, elementary & secondary education and higher education.

Board of Revenue, roads, transport and energy & power sectors for the uplift of the province. 25 schemes were approved with an estimated cost of Rs36079.302 million while 03 schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and was returned to the respective department for rectification.