KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in a joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees. The PMSA and ANF in a joint operation conducted in Creeks area recovered 25 kg heroin and 1 kg hashish, said a news release on Tuesday. The approximated value of seized drugs in the international market is Rs400 million. The recovered drugs have been handed over to ANF Sindh for further legal proceedings.