MUZAFFARGARH - Police booked three outlaws for allegedly burning 73 pigeons alive, in limits of Beat Mir Hazar Police Station. According to police sources, after losing pigeon flying match, three alleged outlaws namely Kareem Bakhash, Asghar and Bilal, resident of Lundi-Patafi village, put a pigeon-nest-box of their rival on fire. Resultantly, 73 pigeons of Muhammad Hussain allegedly burnt alive. Oftenly, the alleged outlaws used to face defeat in pigeon flying competitions.

In fit of disappointment and rage, they burnt the pigeons alive, said Muhammad Hussain in his statement submitted with the police station. The police registered case and started investigation into the incident.