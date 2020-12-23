Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Railways (PR) on Tuesday extended Journalist Card (JC) valid­ity by Feb 28 next year. The cards normally ex­pire on Dec 31, but PR has extended its date to facilitate the journalists. The new JC for 2021 will be issued from February next year, says a release issued on Tuesday. It merits mentioning here that issuance of cards for 2020 was delayed due to COVID and the journal­ist got the cards in June though the process start­ed in February this year.