LAHORE/Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday informed an accountability court that properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Suleman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran, son-in-law Haroon Yousaf and other absconders had been attached.

It was stated in an implementation report, submitted on behalf of NAB Lahore director general before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan, who was hearing a money laundering and assets-beyond-means case against the Shehbaz Sharif family.

The jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz before the court at the start of the proceedings.

Shehbaz complained that his medical reports were given after a delay of one month. He submitted that he was a cancer survivor, but no cancer specialist had checked him so far.

At this, the court directed Shehbaz Sharif to file a separate application for the purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel advocate Amjad Pervaiz concluded cross examination from a NAB witness, an officer of the Election Commission, during the proceedings. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 4 and summoned two more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The court had already declared Nusrat Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Rabia Imran and Haroon Yousaf as absconders and ordered for attachment of their properties under Section 88 of the CrPC.

NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16, have been indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf and another could not be indicted due to their absence from court.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau had alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 6, on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in rental power projects references.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on acquittal pleas on graft references moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court adjourned hearing on the case due to absence of NAB prosecutor.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed the indictment of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others till January 19, in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority. The defence lawyer informed the court that accused Basharat Hassan could not appear due to he infected by coronavirus. The court adjourned hearing without proceeding due to incomplete attendance of the accused.