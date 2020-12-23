Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has decided to hold monthly meetings of all the regions of the province on regular basis to ensure visible progress on development projects and to resolve the public issues across the province.

The meetings would be attended by the concerned members provincial assembly, heads of administrative departments, concerned district and divisional administrations, police and other federal and provincial departments. Progress on development schemes and redressal of public issues would be reviewed threadbare in the meetings.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress made so far on the development projects in southern districts on Tuesday, the Chief Minister further decided that all deputy commissioners would also hold monthly meetings with the concerned provincial assembly members and line departments at district level. Similarly the in-charge minister and administrative secretaries would also hold such meetings on monthly basis with the public elected representatives and submit report to the Chief Minister regarding progress on development schemes and redressal of public issues.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs and provincial cabinet members from southern districts, administrative secretaries of provincial departments, heads of concerned district and divisional administrations, police and other federal and provincial entities.

The meeting was given detailed briefing on various development schemes in the entire region. Elected public representatives from southern districts identified issues faced by the public of their respective constituencies and the Chief Minister issued directives to the concerned quarters for necessary steps to resolve all such public issues and apprise him about the progress in the next meeting.

Mahmood Khan said that ultimate goal of his government was to give maximum relief to the people and to resolve their issues immediately that was why he had decided to hold progress review meeting regularly so that timely completion of development projects and redressal of public issues could be ensured.

During the meeting, the issue of substandard construction work on the newly constructed building of Doaba Hospital Hangu was identified and the Chief Minister ordered immediate suspension of the responsible quarters of the Communication & Works Department at district level. He also directed the quarter concerned to remove all deficiencies in the hospital building within one month time period and to hand over the building to health department for functionalisation.

Chief Minister directed the authorities of the Public Health Engineering Department to carry out surveys and feasibility studies for launching projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of the areas in southern districts where there was issue of clean drinking water. The meeting was informed that three different projects worth Rs40 million had been approved for the upgradation of existing gas infrastructure to address the issue of low gas pressure in Kohat district whereas a project worth Rs787 million had also been approved for gasification of the remaining areas of the district.

Regarding the issues in health sector, the chair directed the divisional commissioners for submitting a detailed report of the required healthcare staff in public sectors hospitals in their respective divisions. He directed the authorities of health department to initiate hiring process on the already sanctioned posts of these hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities of Elementary & Secondary Education Department to devise a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of old buildings of the schools and ensure provision of missing facilities in all the schools of southern districts. He also ordered the higher education department to carry out feasibility studies for the establishment of colleges especially girls colleges in those areas where needed.

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed the district administrations and police of these districts to pay special attention to illegal encroachments in public areas, drug peddlers and anti-social elements and to initiate crackdown against them.