LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that all the plans from A to Z of the Opposition will flop.

The government will not back down from its principled stand due to any protest, resignations or long march of the Opposition. PTI government will take a lead in Senate elections.

He was talking to delegations including Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik at the Governor’s House on Tuesday. Governor said that the agenda of the opposition’s protest politics was only to create chaos in the country.

But Prime Minister Imran Khan has been pursuing principled politics from day one. He has never backed down from his position and will never do so in future. Later, representatives of minorities from different districts also called on Governor Mohammad Sarwar.

On this occasion, Governor said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy exemplary freedom.

According to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, minorities in Pakistan are given complete freedom and they have complete liberty to practice their rights, he added.

Sarwar said that the atrocities being perpetrated against minorities including Muslims in India are the worst form of terrorism.

The World Organisations including the United Nations should stop being a silent spectator and take prompt action to halt the atrocities being done by the Modi-led government in India.