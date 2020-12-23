Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the pace and progress of development projects in different institutions and districts of Punjab in a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Development Iqbal Ahmed, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellors, Medical Superintendants and Project Directors.

The Health Minister undertook individual review of each project and assured removing bottlenecks in the completion of the projects.

She also took serious note of projects lagging behind their timelines and deadlines.

The projects reviewed in the meeting included infrastructure, revamping, and upgradation schemes at different institutions including Institute of Urology Rawalpindi, DHQ Raja Bazar DHQ Rawalpindi, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Nishter-2 Multan, Services Hospital Multan, DHQ Teaching Hospital Sahiwal, Sheikh Zayed–II Rahim Yar Khan, Institute of Cardiology DG Khan, Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad, Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat, DHQ DG Khan, Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences Lahore, Mother and Child Hospital Ganga Ram Lahore and DHQ Gujranwala.

The Health Minister said, “All institutions have been given timelines and deadlines to complete the projects and no laxity shall be tolerated.

We are ensuring there is no delay in availability of resources.

Significant progress is being made towards upgradation of Punjab hospitals. No compromise would be made on the quality and transparency of the projects. The last government left incomplete gray structure for years. We are completing these and the new projects.

Common man will be the biggest beneficiary of these projects. The development projects are being completed on priority basis. I am personally reviewing progress of each project.

The government is laying special emphasis on health facilities of in South Punjab.”

praises founding members of Children’s Hospital

Dr Yasmin Rashid paid tributes to staff and faculty members rendering services at the Children’s Hospital since its inception at a ceremony to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the institution here on Tuesday. She was chief guest at the ceremony.

Present on the occasion were Dean Children’s Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq, MD Prof Dr Mohammad Salim, Vice- Chancellor Kind Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Dr Sajid Maqbool, Principal Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Sardar Al Farid, Principal SIMS Prof Amjad, Prof Dr Mehmud Shaukat, faculty members and a large number of students.

After formal opening and recitation, Dean Children’s Hospital presented an overview of the performance of the institution in the last 25 years.

The Health Minister said, “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are making all out efforts to improve healthcare services.

Children’s Hospital has given great quality treatment and diagnostic services in the last 25 years.

I salute the faculty members and staff providing services over decades to this institution.

We shall realize the dream of a University of Child Health Inshaallah very soon.

Children’s Hospital is a unique institution and the subcontinent does not have anything as good as this in comparison.

The govt is making all out efforts to improve services for Mother and Child Health.

The founding members of Children’s Hospital are looked up to with admiration and envy cross the medical fraternity in Pakistan and abroad.

The govt has provided maximum possible resources for healthcare improvement.

We are trying to improve our indicators relation to infant and child mortality.

After the setting up of University, new colleges shall be set up in Punjab.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the journey to progress shall continue.”

Later talking to journalists, the Minister said that the Health Department gave great performance in the current year. She said by the Grace of Almighty Allah, the condition of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is much better.

To another question, she said she got herself tested between 5 to 6 times so far which were negative. She also distributed prizes and medals among doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.