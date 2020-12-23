Share:

Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and International Turkic Academy on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance international cooperation in the field of education and outreach activities.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Prof. Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali, President, International Turkic Academy signed the document. The MoU would help the institutions to recognise the mutual interest in the fields of education, training, development, and dissemination of knowledge.

International Turkic Academy was established in 2010 and functions as a full-fledged international organisation that promotes and coordinates the enhancement of scientific and educational cooperation, as well as to forge stronger ties with the scientific and academic community of developing countries.

According to the MoU, both institutions agreed to initiate collaborative research projects in the fields of social sciences and medicine. Exchange programmes of faculty and researchers, exchange of academic information and materials would also be launched.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Asghar, Registrar, QAU briefed the delegation regarding the strengths and achievements of the University.