Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to miss second Test

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team bowling coach Waqar Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand to meet his family, whom he has not met since June. Waqar Younis had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he may spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia, on January 17. Waqar will rejoin the side in time for the series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26. Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana on Tuesday said: “Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and taking into account that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn’t finish until February 14, we took a pragmatic view of his request and have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children. “If he had returned to Lahore with the side after the second Test, he would have only got a week to spend with them. For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance.”

PFF electoral officials restrained from performing duties

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Secretary Electoral Committee Chaudhry Saleem and Chairman Islamabad Appeal Committee Aleem Shaib have been restrained from performing their duties with immediate effect. According to information made available here on Tuesday, both are also ordered to hand over all the relevant documents and data to PFF Normalization Committee General Secretary Manizay Zainly. After the serious allegations leveled by football stakeholders from across the country against both the officials regarding the electoral process, both were not only restrained from performing their duties but also asked to immediately hand over the election data to the PFF NC General Secretary. It is worth mentioning here that these committees were formed by previous Chairman PFF Normalization Committee Humza Khan, and their work regarding club scrutiny process, misconduct and illegalities were being reported on a very large scale by the football stakeholders.

DC inaugurates badminton event

QUETTA (APP): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Barich Tuesday inaugurated the Badminton Tournament under Jhalawan Sports and Cultural Festival at Officer Club in Khuzdar. A large number of government officials, including senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Nazir Ahmad Nathwani, political leaders and social personalities attended the opening ceremony of Jhalawan Sports and Cultural Festival.