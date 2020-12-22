Share:

Each city in Pakistan, either big or small, is creating tons of waste material on a daily basis. There is a dire need to set up recycling plants at each tehsil and district level in the present backdrop.

Establishing waste recycling treatment plants at each district level will bring a lot of change. It will address many topics related to it like community training, segregation of waste, employment generation at a local level and cleanliness of the cities which ultimately will lead to imposing fines on littering the waste. It should be a compulsory part of the local government to allocate money and place and involve the local community and affluent people of that area for establishing such plants. Cities can be kept clean with the joint and collaborative efforts of the society. A law to establish recycling plants at each district level with the help of the community is the dire need of the time. Federal and Provincial governments should pay heed seriously to legislation to this issue.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad.