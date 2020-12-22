Share:

LAHORE- Remington Pharma and AOS won the opening day matches of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020, here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) grounds on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma played superbly against Guard Group and won the encounter by 11½-8. The winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, saw all the team members contributing well in their side’s triumph as Haleem Yar Tiwana and Bilal Noon three goals each in their tally while Basil Faisal Khokhar and Agha Musa Ali Khan contributed with a brace each. Guard Group players also fought well, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side. From the losing side, Ahmed Bilal Riaz fired in five goals while Haris Haroon, Taimur Ali Malik and Murad Shah converted one goal each.

The second match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair, where team AOS outclassed Barry’s by 12-4½. From the winning team, Ahmed Zubair Butt emerged as star of the day with a contribution of six goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo hit five goals and Shah Shamyl Alam one. From Barry’s, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Leenah Barry struck a brace while Nafees Barry and Ibarhim Barry hit one goal apiece.