MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmad Khan ordered offi­cials to enhance patrolling around churches and Christain community residential areas for special secu­rity blanket in the region.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he asked police to ensure Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Christmas and new year celebrations.

He directed the police to take stern action against those who go for aerial firing and hue and cry on new year adding that crack­down should be launched against drug pushers to refrain from any eventuality in shape of wine con­sumption by public.

FBR TEAM RAID

TWO PIPE FACTORIES

A team of Directorate of Intel­ligence and Investigations, Inland Revenue, Multan raided two PVC pipe manufacturing factories and seized their record upon receiving information the two units were us­ing flying invoices to evade tax pay­ment. “A credible information was received that certain manufactur­ers of PVC Pipes were making sale of their finished goods in the local market to retailers/shopkeepers but they were issuing flying invoic­es to the General Order Suppliers who consequently reduced their output tax to Nil by taking credit of input tax from these flying invoic­es”, says an official.