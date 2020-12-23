MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmad Khan ordered officials to enhance patrolling around churches and Christain community residential areas for special security blanket in the region.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he asked police to ensure Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Christmas and new year celebrations.
He directed the police to take stern action against those who go for aerial firing and hue and cry on new year adding that crackdown should be launched against drug pushers to refrain from any eventuality in shape of wine consumption by public.
FBR TEAM RAID
TWO PIPE FACTORIES
A team of Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations, Inland Revenue, Multan raided two PVC pipe manufacturing factories and seized their record upon receiving information the two units were using flying invoices to evade tax payment. “A credible information was received that certain manufacturers of PVC Pipes were making sale of their finished goods in the local market to retailers/shopkeepers but they were issuing flying invoices to the General Order Suppliers who consequently reduced their output tax to Nil by taking credit of input tax from these flying invoices”, says an official.