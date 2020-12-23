Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 4 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.67 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs160.71. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.5 and Rs161.25 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 12 paisas and closed at Rs196.14 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.02, State Bank of Pakistan reported.