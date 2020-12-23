Share:

HYDERABAD - The work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Tuesday staged protest demonstration against termination of their employment and demanded an early restoration of services and payment of 19 months outstanding salaries. The protesting work charge employees led by Gulfam Qaimkhani, Muhammad Akhtar, Naeem Ayub, Syed Mansoor Ahmed and others said they had been working in SBCA since last 8 years but recently their services had been terminated on the basis of inquiry report. The services of 57 employees have been terminated while contract of 54 employees was extended, they said. The affected employees said that they had not been paid their salaries since last 19 months due to which their families were facing financial hardship. They called upon Sindh Chief Minister and the higher authorities of SBCA to reconsider their cases and restore their service on immediate basis failing which they would have no other option but to expedite their struggle for acceptance of their just demands.