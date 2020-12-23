Share:

KARACHI - At least seven people have died and 17 other sustained injuries after a boiler of a private factory exploded in North Karachi Industrial Area of the city. A video of the incident showed plumes of smokes rising from the incident site after the explosion, which also saw the building of the factory caving in.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in East district along with his team and rescue teams reached to the incident site to take out the people trapped inside the factory.

The police while sharing the details of the incident said that seven people have died in the incident, with only one of them being identified as a 35-year-old male. Men and women employees of the factory were among the injured.

The eye-witnessed said it was an ice-making factory where the incident occurred. The blast also caused damages to the electric infrastructure and nearby buildings.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) as authorities feared that more people could be trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the blast in the ice-making factory and directed the labour department to submit a detailed report in this regard. The CM directed to launch an inquiry if ice-making factory was operating under required permissions besides also unearthing as to when the boilers of the factory were last inspected. “Check out if the factory employees were registered under the EOBI,” he said while directing an indepth inquiry into the matter.