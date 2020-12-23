Share:

I am a frequent visitor of a library in the metropolis, Karachi. After the NCOC’s meeting, which has suggested all the educational institutions should be shut down, my studies have been badly affected by the closure of the library, due to the exponential hike of the corona cases throughout the country.

It is a commendable decision which has been taken by the NCOC to cope with the virus and to flatten the curve of the cases. Unfortunately, all the other sectors are open, with almost nobody following SOPs but the committee has turned a blind eye towards them. Moreover, libraries, private and public, most of them were following SOPs strictly yet still, unfortunately, they have been shut down in Karachi. This closure has created mammoth trouble for students and their future, particularly those who are preparing for the competitive exams such as the forthcoming CSS exams which will be held in mid-February.

Undoubtedly, it is imperative to cope with this fatal virus until the vaccine would come to use in the country. Instead of the closure of libraries, the relevant authorities should open them, making it necessary to follow SOPs.

Ergo, I urge the relevant authorities must reconsider this closure, especially for upcoming CSS exams’ preparation and should reopen the libraries with following SOPs.

IRFAN RASHEED BALOCH,

Karachi.