Karachi - The Sindh government is stirring hard to accelerate and improvise the process of development especially in roads construction and development sector while lying down a comprehensive network of roads in Sindh province.

This was expressed by Mr Nisar Ahmed Khoro, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, while addressing as a Chief Guest at a certificate distribution ceremony arranged by project management unit Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project (SPRIP) Works and Services department at a local hotel on Tuesday. On the occasion, Mr Nisar Ahmed Khoro also praised the effects of engineers who were working with dedication in the completion of the project.

Earlier, Mr Mushtaqe Ahmed Memon, Project Director SPRIP, while presenting welcome address, thanked the advisor Sindh to CM for Work and Services for his participation in the programme and his co-ordination in achievement of goal. Mr Mushtaqe Ahmed PD SPRIP further stated that in first phase of SPRIP, huge amount of Rs6160 million (PKR) has been saved and has discarded commitment charges of the government of Sindh. We have again worked out and it is expected that we will save the other Rs2880 million (PKR), he added.

Mr Mushtaqe Ahmed Memon also thanked for the help and co-operation of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Secretary Works and Services, Mr Imran Atta Soomro for the completion of first phase of the project and ongoing progress of the project. On the occasion Madam Saba Fatima XEN Works and Services highlighted outlines and methods about the programme. Later on, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Khoro distributed certificate amongst engineers and assistant engineers and other related person of project.