The decision to establish software technology parks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a step in the right direction. According to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Software Export Board and KP information Technology Board (KPITB) software tech parks will be erected across the districts of the province in phases. Notably, the arrangements reached out between the two boards are non-binding. Yet, such a deal is a positive indicator of the government’s increasing focus on the information technology (IT) industry in the province.

Chief Minister (CM), Mahmood Khan believes that his government is invested in the promotion of the IT sector. CM Khan’s words on this occasion inform us that he knows that IT sector benefits both citizens and the government in unimaginable ways. But we will see the level of his government’s commitment with the scale and speed of work initiated on the ground.

Pakistan, according to global payment platform Payoneer’s report “Freelancing in 2020” is the eighth fastest-growing freelancing economy. While our IT sector is generating revenue of around $4 billion annually, we can earn more if the state gives its full attention to the industry. Currently, the biggest growth challenge is a lack of talent. Availability of experienced and trained resources and fresh talent is still an issue for Pakistan’ software houses. But establishing the software parks can be the first step in overcoming the growth hurdles that we face in this sector.

Pakistan’s software industry is competent and possesses the advantage of undercutting competing nations through our cheap cost of labour. The government must take full advantage of the opportunities available. It is encouraging seeing that the government has promulgated the “Special Technology Zone Authority Ordinance 2020” to support the tech sector. More interventions of this sort from the state are needed that help our software developers to bring our IT industry at par with that of India or Japan. Only with the government’s help, our IT industry can bring new things to the international tech industry.