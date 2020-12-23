Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a total of 50 patients died and 593 new patients were reported during the last 24 hours while the total number of corona patients had reached the figure of 13,25,26 in Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said 3,688 had died of corona in Punjab while the total number of patients in Lahore is 64,972.

She regretted that the Opposition parties played their role in spreading corona adding that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has been fully exposed.

The temporary alliance of the fake princess and the prince from Sindh is going to end soon, she added. These opportunists have been politically orphaned and those trying for NRO will get nothing. The PM Imran Khan will not forgive the looters and the accountability of the corrupt will be held, concluded the SACM.

Separately, the SACM said that the Punjab government had promulgated Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020 to discourage hoarding of essential commodities by traders aiming to create artificial shortages and raise prices. Under the Ordinance, the district price committees are being activated to control the hoarding and illegal profiteering. The Punjab Price Control Authority will be established soon.

Talking to the media during her visit to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Headquarter here on Tuesday, she said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the teams of PFA were actively working round-the- clock against adulteration mafia and strictly monitoring the food supply chains ranging from small vendors to luxury hotels.

She said that the presence of adulteration mafia was the biggest challenge in the way of healthy Punjab however, during the last two years the government had taken historical initiatives to ensure provision of hygienic food to the citizens.

She said that the government was all set to take strict action against the adulteration mafia. She said that milk testing labs have started their operation at the entry and exit points of the city whereby citizens are able to get milk tested for free.

She said that special bike squads have been brought out for checking food points at Motorways.

She said that PFA is taking every possible step to materialize the dream of healthy Punjab into reality. After the success of the pilot project in Lahore, the government is working on the legislation of pasteurization for the provision of pure milk.

Dr Firdous said that a family in Punjab is controlling the prices of poultry products for its personal benefits.

She said that the N-League appointed its blue-eyed people in every department to promote its corrupt agendas. She said that the second wave of corona is more lethal than the first one. The number of corona cases increased drastically in every city where the opposition held its public meeting, she added.

She said that PDM was responsible for spreading corona in the country and is taking revenge from the innocent people.

She said that the government is not creating any hurdle in the way of opposition but law will take its due course against the violators.

Responding to a question, she said that Bilawal was acting like a stubborn child and making a childish demand of Prime Minister’s resignation which will never be fulfilled.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power through a legal and constitutional process and could be removed only through a constitutional way.