Pakistanis have been confronted with the double menace of high interest rates and high inflation for quite some time now. While a comparison with the developed West may not entirely be appropriate, what puzzles every thinking citizen is that at least why be an exception even in the South Asian region—we have the highest inflation, highest interest rates and the lowest currency value! Let’s try and determine that what seems to be driving this rather oppressive phenomenon: Is it based on some real factors or is it just us and our inherent ineptitude? A cursory look into the interest rate trends and we see that in the evolution of the developed western economies over the past four decades, one fact stands out; the large and fairly steady decline in interest rates. For example, in the US in September 1981, the 10-year treasury note yielded over 15 percent, whereas, today it yields less than 1 percent. However, what actually accounts for this decline—other than every country’s preferred public policy—and what does it imply for personal and public decision-making, still remains unclear and elusive. The renowned economist, Irving Fisher, explained this almost a century ago that one reason for interest rate decline is a drop in inflation expectations. So, most would argue that naturally when expected inflation fell over the past 40 years the interest rates went down as well. But in this 40-year history of western interest rates this so-called Fischer effect is only a fraction of the explanation. According to the University of Michigan’s recent consumer survey released in June this year, the total reduction is actually far more than the fall in expected inflation, for example, from September 1981 to September 2020, expected inflation fell 4.3 percentages points, which is only one third of the total fall in the interest rates during this period. So the question arises that did the Fed make a mistake in determining real interest rates over time, as after all it is principally responsible for setting interest rates? The crisp answer to this is no. Reason being, that while modern day economists do still look at expected inflation rates to set interest rates, they do so only in the shorter-term. For the longer-term they instead aim to set interest rates at levels that will produce full employment and stable prices—referred to as the natural interest rate. Interesting, because the rhetorical question in such a case being that can we say the same thing during this period for our policymakers here in Pakistan? Taking it further, the Michigan survey explains that in setting low interest rates a central bank is acting more like a messenger, telling its people that the economy needs them to maintain equilibrium. In other words, placing its confidence in its own people to generate growth and employment in an economy. Again, the big question is that can it also be said about our central bank behaviour over these years?

As explained, the inability to set interest rates correctly carries some serious adverse long-term implications. Prominent amongst these being: a) Can lead to income equality where resources shift from poor households to richer ones; b) Result in depleting savings rate, which in-turn carries repercussions vis-à-vis poverty and investment; c) Build up people’s aversion to risk, thereby retarding economic activity per se; d) Can become instrumental in slowing down an economy’s growth rate; e) Create impediments to entry in a sector or an economy for potential investors; and f) Last but not least, as argued giving empirical evidence by the NYU economist, Professor Thomas Philippon, it can end up making an economy less competitive than what it once was or what it should be.

Surely, there are also arguments against maintaining a consistently low interest rate that reflect upon events like the financial crisis of 2008 or in promoting a government’s addition to debt. So, perhaps the right solution lies in not deliberately setting high or low interest rates, but to find that correct equilibrium or level (natural level) that optimises the return to an economy from all these different forces at work. To conclude, a good model to look at in setting interest rates in recent times would be that of China where ironically, the help in determining the optimal k rates came from none other than American Nobel Laureate economists, Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman. The Chinese economy has grown rapidly in recent years, and China has a high savings rate. And what we see in these years is remarkable Chinese Governmental prudence in setting interest rates that consistently hit that ideal level in different phases and needs and times of the Chinese economy where this vast pool of savings can be kept flowing into the Chinese capital markets to fund investments and to keep on fuelling the engine of growth while at the same time ensuring that it does not in any way compromise on the very appetite of the Chinese households to save.