Vatican City-Two cardinals close to Pope Francis have contracted coronavirus, Vatican sources said Tuesday.

The Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is in charge of the pope’s charities, “tested positive for Covid-19”, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The 57-year-old, known as the pope’s “Robin Hood” for his work with the poor and the homeless, had symptoms of pneumonia and is currently under surveillance in a hospital in Rome.

Officials are still seeking to identify his recent contacts, but he is known to meet with the pope regularly.

Italian cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, 78, the president of the governorate -- effectively the chief executive -- of the tiny state of Vatican City has also tested positive, a Vatican source told AFP.

The 84-year-old pope, known for his love of getting close to the faithful, has been reluctant to wear a mask despite the pandemic that has hit Italy particularly badly.