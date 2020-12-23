Share:

ISLAMABAD - A woman was martyred and three other persons including a minor were injured in the latest unprovoked Indian ceasefire violation in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC on Tuesday, media wing of the military, ISPR, said yesterday.

The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC and deliberately targeted the civil population with mortars and heavy weapons, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

“A 50-year-old woman embraced shahadat while 3 citizens including a 4-year minor Nayab got injured,” said the ISPR and added the injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.

Ceasefire violations by the Indian army along the LoC are on the rise now-a-days as the so-called secular state attempts to divert attention of the world community from the persistent human rights violations in the Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.