Share:

Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Zahid Saeed ,on Tuesday took the oath of his new appointment.

President Dr Arif Alvi conducted the pledge, in oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Zahid Saeed is a retired grade-22 officer and has served in several senior positions including as federal secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Petroleum and Punjab secretary Local Government and Community Development Department.

Moreover, he was also the Secretary Education Punjab, and Chief Executive of Punjab Rural Support Programme.

The vacancy of FPSC chairman was not filled for the past one week, after the death of late FPSC chairman Maroof Afzal.