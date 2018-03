KARACHI – Nofel Izz, A 36-year old Canadian singer released his first album at a hotel in Karachi. This exciting and fun-filled event was very well organised with lots of celebrities present and music lovers jostling to get a better view of the charmer Izz, says a press release.

Nofel’s first album by the name of “Saiyaan” was in the pursuit of following his innate desire to become a singer someday since childhood.