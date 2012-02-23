



LALAMUSA - A man died after falling down from a moving train while another was killed by rivals separately here on o Wednesday.

According to detail, Muhammad Fayaz, a resident of Sahiwal was travelling from Rawalpindi to Sahiwal on a train.

When the train stopped on Lalamusa station, he went to buy something to eat. In the meantime as the train moved he tried to catch it but fell down and died instantly. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ali with help of his friends killed Zafar Iqbal.

The police registered FIR against Sarfaraz Ali, Sadia and Waheed Aslam.