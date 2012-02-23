LAHORE – Punjab completed an emphatic 511-run crushing win over Sindh to clinch the Pentangular Cup title for the first time on the final day of the event here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sindh's sustained woefulness perhaps helped Punjab get the outright win that they didn't seem intent to pursue on the fourth day. Resuming their second innings at 367 for six, Punjab managed to push forth to 412 thanks to M Zohaib's half-century. Danish Kaneria spun past the tail to finish with three wickets while Tanvir Ahmed ran up figures of four for 87.

Faced with a target of 674, Sindh's best bet would have been to bat out time and earn a draw, but their batsmen collapsed in just 54 overs. Ali Asad's 33 was the highest score, with only two other batsmen managing to pass 20. Bilawal Bhatti replicated his first-innings feat by capturing another four-wicket haul, while Raza Hasan picked up three wickets before Sindh eventually folded up for 162. Aamer Sajjad was declared the man of the match for his marathon 252 in the first innings. It was a measure of Punjab's dominance that the entire Sindh XI could not make that many in either innings. Shakeel Khan and Rasheed Bhatti were umpires while Musaddaq Rasool was referee and Najmus Saeed scorer.

Talking to this scribe, Aamir said that he was just given chance in the last match in which he slammed double century.

“I have good record in first class cricket as I scored double centuries in the 2010 first class season as well and was not included in the last season. Overall, I have scored three double tons and four centuries in first class with the honour of best batsman in 2010 and hoping that the selectors will consider me and give me chance to exhibit my prowess at national and international level.”

Winning team captain Taufeeq Umar said that the boys worked really hard and gave tough time to Sindh which helped them to clinch the title victory. Sindh captain Kaneria said that injuries and absence of main players of their team were the reasons behind their defeat.

“Credit goes to Punjab players who played really well and won the event. But I would like to suggest that there must be supporting wickets in first class matches which may help to batsmen as well bowlers so that the first class players may perform well at international level as well,” Kaneria concluded.

The winning team Punjab received Rs 1,000,000, runners-up Sindh earned Rs 500,000 while man of the match Aamir Sajjad (Punjab), best batsman Yasir Hameed (KP), best bowler Raza Hasan (Punjab), best fielder Bazid Khan (Federal Area) and best wicketkeeper M Zohaib (Punjab) received Rs 50,000 each.

Summarised scores:

PUNJAB: 496 in 155.2 overs (Aamir Sajjad 252, Usman Salahuddin 57, Taufeeq Umer 51, Danish Kaneria 6-160, Faraz Ahmed 2-116) and second innings: 412 in 87.3 overs (Haris Sohail 150, M Ayub 123, M Zohaib 50*, Tanveer Ahmed 4-87, Danish Kaneria 3-124, Tabish Khan 2-98).

Sindh: 235 in 63.1 overs (Faraz Ahmed 48, Fahad Iqbal 44, Ali Asad 33*, M Khalil 5-73, Bilawal Bhatti 4-79) and second innings: 162 in 54 overs (Ali Asad 33, Saeed Bin Nasir 28, Bilawal Bhatti 4-74, Raza Hasan 3-23).

–AZHAR KHAN