ISLAMABAD - Sadia Gul was beaten by veteran Muqaddas Ashraf in the Bahria Town International Women Squash Championship 2014 quarterfinals here on Saturday. Sadia took 2-0 lead as she won the first game 13-11 and second 11-9 but then she got relaxed which cost her dearly, as Muqaddas bounced back and won the third game 11-6 and fourth 11-6. Sadia then tried to bounce back but all in vain as she lost the deciding game 8-11. In the second quarterfinal, Zoya Khalid beat Rushna Mehboob 11-1, 11-4, 11-6. In the third quarterfinal, Sammer Anjum brushed aside Anum Aziz 3-0; 11-1, 11-2, 11-3, while in the fourth quarterfinal, Indian girl Sachika Kumar thrashed Saima Shaukat 3-0; 11-7, 11-4, 11-8. In the first semifinal, Zoya will take on Sammer while Muqaddas will face Sachika in the second.–Staff Reporter
Sadia out of Int’l Women Squash
