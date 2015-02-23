







Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) and Georgia's President Giorgi Margvelashvili (R) place candles during a memorial rally to commemorate people who were killed during the uprising on Maidan square a year ago, in Kiev





Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C) holds a candle with local and foreign politicians during a memorial rally to commemorate people who were killed during the uprising on Maidan square a year ago, in Kiev



Candles are placed during a memorial rally at Kiev's Maidan square to commemorate people who were killed during the uprising a year ago



Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C), with local and foreign politicians, hold candles during a memorial rally to commemorate people who were killed during the uprising on Maidan square a year ago, in Kiev