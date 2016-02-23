MANDI BAHAUDDIN

Executive District Officer (Health) Dr Munir Ahmed has said that 241,838 children under age five will be vaccinated against the crippling polio disease during the three-day drive.

All arrangements have been finalised to administer anti-polio drops to every child of the district, he added. The EDO said that foolproof security would be provided to vaccination teams.

He was addressing a meeting held to review arrangement for the drive.

He said that 656 polio teams have been constituted in which 556 mobile teams, 79 fixed and 58 transport teams would participate. About security, he said 847 security personnel have been detailed to accompany vaccination teams for their security.

DO Health Dr Ziaullah Sadiquii, Dr Khalid Pervaiz Khawja, DDO Dr Shakil Iqbal Butt, Dr Hafiz Iftikhar Ahmed, District Superintendent Vaccination Muhammad Arif Dar and Focal Person Polio Program Rafah Naheed attended the meeting.