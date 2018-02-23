KARACHI - Two minor girls were killed as a wall of house collapsed on them at Gulistan-Jauhar locality on Thursday.

According to the details, the wall of a under-construction house fell on two minor girls in Gulistan-Jauhar Block-9, causing a five-year-old girl, Shabana and 12-year-old Khizra suffered severe injuries and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where both the sisters succumbed to their injures.

The bodies were later handed over to family after autopsies. Police said that the both sisters were the resident of the same Goth and used to study in a seminary while at the time of incident both girls were playing near to the under-construction house. Police said that the incident occurred in Rashdi Goth, within the limits of Malir Cantt police station.

MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH

On the other side, a 40 years old man died in a train mishap near Bahins Colony within the limits of the Malir Railway police station. Police said that the victim crashed to death in a Karachi bound express and shifted to morgue for identification after autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Police suspect that the deceased had committed suicide while found nothing for his identification.

In another tragic incident a man unable to pay off the loan attempt to commit suicide here in the remits of Solder Bazaar police station. Police said that 70 years old Jamshaid resident of the same area took loan from different persons and unable to pay the loan and sliced his necked to end his life. The victim was transported to the hospital where doctors termed his condition critical.