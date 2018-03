JHANG - Jhang Saddr police recovered four bombs hidden near a mosque at Chak 264, Mahnian Wala on Thursday.

A police team, flanked by officials of the Counter Terrorism Department raided a place at Chak 264, Mahnian Wala in Jhang Saddr police precincts and recovered four locally made ball-shaped bombs hidden near a mosque. The bomb disposal squad defused the bombs. The police launched search operation in the area.